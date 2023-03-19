Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Stevensville

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that happened around midnight in Stevensville.
According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened on Mar. 19 around 12:30 a.m. Troopers from the Centreville Barrack say they responded to a crash in the area of westbound Route 50, east of Piney Creek Road.
Troopers say a BMW was traveling west in lane two on Route 50 when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Jaguar. Authorities say the Jaguar then struck the center guardrail, while the BMW continued west and traveled off of the road through a fence.
Maryland State Police say the passenger of the Jaguar, 44-year-old Vincent Nixon of Chester, died at the scene.
State police identified the driver of the Jaguar as John Mudge, 45, of Stevensville. Authorities say Mudge was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The driver of the BMW was identified by police as Brenda Young, 40, of Greensboro. Young was transported by ground to the University of Maryland Emergency Center at Queenstown.
Troopers say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation.