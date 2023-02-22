OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department has reported a death in a house fire that occurred last night. Firefighters responded to a residential fire with possible entrapment just before 6 p.m. on Seafarer Lane in the north section of Ocean Pines. Crews were faced with significant fire conditions upon arrival.
Additional assistance was requested from Ocean City, Showell, Berlin, Bishopville, Selbyville, Roxana, Frankford, and Dagsboro. After finally bringing the fire under control, firefighters located an adult male victim inside who had reportedly succumbed to his wounds from the blaze. The victim has been identified as Timothy Jay Cooper, 62.
Three firefighters were also injured while battling the fire but only one required transport to a local hospital for a hand injury.
A joint investigation was conducted by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Ocean Pines Police Department. The Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office, Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office K9 Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner all assisted.
The exact cause of the fire is considered undetermined but is believed to have originated in the laundry room area. Smoke alarms were present.
“While the exact cause of this fire remains undetermined,” the Fire Department said in a statement, “We would like to take this time to remind the community about having a plan in case of a fire. We encourage all residents to make a home escape plan. Draw a map of each level of your home. Show all doors and windows. Go to each room and point to the two ways out. Practice the plan with everyone in your household. While we hope you will never need to active your escape plan, having it could be vital incase of an emergency.”