MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a second fatal crash in Sussex County on Friday afternoon.
On Nov. 7, police say a Dodge Ram was driving west on John J. Williams Highway toward Layton Davis Road at about 2:30 p.m. A Ford box truck was driving east towards the intersection at the same time, according to authorities, when the Dodge crossed the center line. The Dodge then struck the front left side of the Ford.
Police say the driver of the Dodge Ram, a 76-year-old Millsboro man, died at the scene. His identity is currently being withheld.
The driver of the Ford, a 63-year-old from Cape Coral, Florida, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police continue the investigation into this crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-703-3267.
The crash is the second fatal reported in Sussex County on Friday, with the other reported on Rt. 1 near Milton.