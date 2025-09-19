FRANKFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that took place in Frankford.
On Thursday, Sept. 18, around 4:15 p.m., a Yamaha YZF motorcycle and two mini-motorcycles were heading south on Camp Barnes Road, just past Estuary Boulevard, according to police. Investigators say that the Yamaha, tried to pass the two mini-motorcycles by crossing a double yellow line at high speeds. The rider lost control, veered off the west side of the road, and hit a traffic sign, which threw the rider off the bike.
The rider, a 22-year-old man from Millville, Del., was wearing a full-face helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.
Camp Barnes Road was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash. If you witnessed the accident or have any information, please contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267.