CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on Thursday after police say a man approached them with a knife.
According to authorities, police were called to the Deep Harbor development near Seaway Lane and Riverview Wharf on Sept. 4 just after 5 p.m. on reports of a man chasing a woman with a knife. Upon arrival, police say they found the armed suspect and tried to deescalate the situation. After instructing the suspect to drop the weapon, police say the man refused and then approached the officers. Investigators say the responding police warned the man to stop as they retreated, but the man continued to advance.
An officer then fired his gun at the suspect, striking him several times, according to Cambridge Police. Officers then began life-saving measures and EMS arrived to take the man to a nearby hospital, police say. The suspect was then flown to TidalHealth in Salisbury but did not survive.
Police say the man is currently identified only as a 30-year-old caucasian Cambridge man.
Cambridge police say they have contacted the Maryland State Police for assistance in the investigation into the incident, which will be overseen by the Independent Investigation Division of the Attorney General’s Office.