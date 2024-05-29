PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Princess Anne Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.
According to police, officers responded to Pine Knoll Drive on May 19th on reports of a shooting. There, police found a victim, Deshay Cephas suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Cephas died at the scene.
The ensuing investigation of the shooting led investigators to identify Jaquan Paris McCarter as the suspected shooter, according to authorities. McCarter was arrested Wednesday, May 29th.
The Princess Anne Police department says there are currently no other suspects.