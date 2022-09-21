CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Fatal Shooting in Cambridge has left those, in the community, in tears.
20-year-old Kevin Dwayne Raeford, of Salisbury, was shot and killed. Cambridge Police say Raeford's body was found in a wooded area on the 600 block of Edgewood Ave. Cambridge Police arrived to the scene, around 3 p.m., after shots were fired. Maryland State Police have taken the lead in this case.
Maryland State Police say they are trying to retrace Raeford's steps to see who Raeford may have been in contact with.
The latest shooting has many people frustrated, including Miriam Moran, the artist of several murals in Cambridge. Moran says, "They're hurt and they're tired. This morning I was crying just thinking about what is happening or keeps happening. Why do we keep going to the same circle of hearing about this over and over again?"
Moran says finding a solution, to end gun violence in Cambridge, should be a priority. "When we start seeing something close to home like our kids out here and mothers losing their children, that's not good at all. This should be a true priority. It's big problem for everybody, not just us but everyone together in the community," says Moran.
Tuesday night, Steve Rideout was elected as Cambridge's new mayor. As the new mayor, Rideout says one of his top priorities is solving the issue of gun violence in Cambridge. One of the solution's is prevention and intervention. "I want it to stop. I want to change how we address the issue in terms of prevention and early intervention, so that young adults and children are occupied in different ways," says Rideout.
As of now, with the murder investigation, Maryland State Police say there are no suspects and no motive.
Maryland State Police ask if you have any information regarding this case that you call, 410-653-4236.