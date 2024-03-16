DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police continue to investigate a Dover area crash that occurred on March 3rd, after a Dover woman died from injures sustained in the crash.
On March 3rd, at approximately 8:30pm, a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Highway (north of Rose Bowl Road). The vehicle passed into the crossover between the northbound and southbound lanes at the entrance for Pinewood Acres.
At this same time, a BMW 325 was traveling in the left southbound lane on N. Dupont Highway, north of the entrance to Pinewood Acres. The Toyota attempted crossing into the southbound lanes. As a result, the BMW struck the Toyota in the left southbound lane of N. Dupont Highway. The reason for the Toyota's attempted crossing is under investigation.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 85-year-old Joyce Henry of Dover, Delaware. Henry was flown to a nearby hospital where she was admitted for life-threatening injuries. Joyce Henry died from injuries sustained in the crash on March 15, 2024.
The driver of the BMW, a 20-year-old man from Dover and his passenger, a 17-year-old female were taken to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact 302-698-8457.