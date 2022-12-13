SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Black Eyed Susan took up a good majority of a town council meeting in Snow Hill on Tuesday, December 13th. The boat has been a hot topic over the past several months and the council was expected to make a final decision.
But, councilmember Regina Blake was unable to attend, so the council held off on deciding the fate of the 75-passenger boat. It's also why Tuesday's meeting turned into more of an opportunity for citizens to speak up.
It was a packed house, but only three people got up to speak, all of whom firmly believe the town should not sell the boat.
"This is a major opportunity for Worcester County to have one of the most prestigious reserved maritime and railroad operations in the country," said John Paffrath.
Robert Blevins would at the very least like to see the boat become fully operational before a final decision is made.
"All I really wanted to say was, because I thought you were going to make a decision to sell it, if you just delay that and see what you can do," said Blevins. "Because if we can fix it, I'm thinking first we got to get the repairs done, then it's worth more if you want to sell it."
WBOC had the chance to speak with a few people in Snow Hill before the meeting, who said they'd like to see the town cut ties with the controversial boat.
"It's a nice boat to look at, but I feel like if the town can't keep up the maintenance to get it back out there and making money for the town, then I feel like they should just go ahead and get rid of it," said Jared Warner.
Corey Williamson agrees.
"We're not getting much, I guess you could say revenue or money out of it, or really anything out of it," said Williamson. "We spent more money than we're going to get out of it, so I think we should just cut our ties and get rid of it."
Michael Pruitt, Snow Hill's mayor, still doesn't want to see the cost of the Black Eyed Susan fall in the laps of taxpayers.
"I come from the side of the argument that we have to be mindful with how we spend taxpayer money," said Pruitt. "I'd rather a private industry or enterprise take this boat off our hands."
Pruitt did say he's not opposed to the boat staying docked in Snow Hill, but he was staunch in his belief that private money should be involved more than taxpayer money.
Pruitt is hopeful himself and the council will be able to make a decision regarding the fate of the Black Eyed Susan at the first council meeting in January.
"I intend to ask the council to give me permission to do something with this boat," said Pruitt. "When I say do something, it's not necessarily selling it and sending it off into the horizon, it's giving it or selling it to a group of people that can take it on privately and get it off the towns balance sheet."