SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- A father and son from Laurel, Delaware caught Bryce Harpers home run in Game 3 of the World Series. It was an amazing baseball moment that has already become a cherished father and son memory.
Andy Hartstein and his son Hudson were in the right place, at the right time.
"I mean, as soon as he hit it, we knew it was coming right to us," said Hartstein. "I saw it just hit off the guys hands two rows in front of me and it could not have landed more perfectly in front of me."
The Hartsteins ended up in right field at Citizens Bank Park thanks to fate.
"We were in section 103, row 11, which is the number I wore and the number he wears in all sports," said Hartstein.
Aside from fate, it also took some strong convincing from Hudson during the NLCS. Andy said after a Phillies win during the series, Hudson opportunistically asked if they could go to the World Series. In his own excitement, Andy agreed.
"The next day they win the game, clinching game to go to the World Series and he looks at me and says 'we're going' and I said 'what have I done'," said Hartstein.
Hudson summed up the feeling of catching Harpers home run the best.
"You catch Bryce Harpers home run ball in the World Series, it's pretty cool," said Hudson Hartstein.
Andy grew up a Phillies fan. Now, Hudson is doing the same. In fact, this was Hudson's first time seeing the Phillies in person, and it was Game 3 of the World Series.
Both Hartstein's said it was a surreal moment.
"It didn't feel real then, I'm not sure it feels real now, but we're holding onto it," said Hartstein.
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that this father and son duo will never forget.