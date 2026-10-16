DOVER, Del. - Federal and state authorities are investigating after an employee at Delaware's State Election Commissioner's Office opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder Thursday afternoon, prompting an evacuation and a law enforcement response.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Oct. 15, when an employee was processing the office's mail and discovered the substance inside the envelope, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.
Officials said staff followed established safety protocols, isolating the envelope, decontaminating employees who were in the area and evacuating the building. The office's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was also shut down.
State Capitol Police, the FBI and other emergency response partners responded to the scene. The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation, while the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is testing the envelope and its contents.
Capitol Police Chief William Thompson said the employee who opened the envelope had not reported any medical issues as of Friday.
Thompson said the incident is part of a broader pattern of suspicious mailings reported at election and government offices nationwide. He said federal authorities are leading the broader investigation, with state and local law enforcement assisting.
More officers expected around election areas
With Delaware's early voting period set to begin Thursday, Oct. 22, Thompson said law enforcement agencies are coordinating to prepare for potential security concerns.
"There are plans in place. You'll probably see more officers than usual in and around the election areas," Thompson said. He added that civilian staff working election events have been informed about what to look for and how to respond to suspicious activity.
Thompson said state and federal agencies have been meeting to discuss security concerns and response plans ahead of the upcoming election.
Election preparations continue
The Delaware Department of Elections said its State Election Commissioner's Office in Dover has been temporarily relocated while the investigation continues.
The office will operate out of the Department of Elections' Kent County Office at 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, in Dover, until further notice. The original building has been closed pending further notice from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Despite the incident, officials said election preparations are continuing without interruption, including public meetings, absentee ballot processing and logic and accuracy testing of voting equipment.
The Department of Elections said it remains prepared to welcome voters to early voting sites statewide beginning Oct. 22. The 10-day early voting period will precede Election Day on Nov. 3.
House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, D-Del., said Delaware election officials are continuing their work to ensure voters can safely participate in the election.
"Don't let people try to stand in the way of you and your ability to participate in our democracy," Harris said.
Officials have not confirmed what the substance was or who sent the envelope. The investigation remains ongoing.
Voters can find Delaware's early voting locations and schedules at de.gov/votinglocations.