Fed Finally Lifts Key Interest Rate from Near Zero

(Photo: MGN)

BETHANY BEACH, De. - The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the first time in four years, a decision welcomed by those looking to buy cars or homes.

The Fed announced a half-percentage-point interest rate drop, which exceeded expectations of a smaller quarter-point reduction. Delaware realtor Allison Stine said local rates had already been declining in anticipation of the announcement, adding that homebuyers stand to benefit. Homeowners with low interest rates may also see this as a good opportunity to sell.

"It takes a little bit of time for monetary policy to trickle down to an actual interest rate cut," Stine said. "Interest rates were at an all-time high of 7.5 percent in October of last year, and as of today, they're at about 6.2 percent."

Stine also mentioned the potential for more reductions in the future. "It does signal that the Fed is serious about cutting rates. We expect another six to eight rounds of interest rate cuts."

With borrowers expected to pay less in interest, Stine noted that their purchasing power would likely increase as well.

Tags

Recommended for you