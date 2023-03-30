Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&