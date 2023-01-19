WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- A work session was held on Thursday, January 19th between the Wicomico County Council and US Senator Ben Cardin. The council addressed needs across the county where federal funding could be useful.
One of the most discussed topics was the Salisbury Airport, and how it can play a role in retaining local businesses, while opening the door for new ones.
"People don't want to have to drive to Philadelphia or drive to Baltimore or Washington," said John Cannon, president of the Wicomico County Council. "If they can fly out of Salisbury, that's a huge incentive for any CEOs that maybe want to possibly move to Wicomico County area."
Salisbury Airport Director, Tony Rudy, said easy flights are a big draw for the business community.
"Usually one of their top things they're looking for if they're moving to a new community is, you know, do they have air services, a vibrant air services and will it work for their business model," said Rudy.
Cannon said the federal funding could go towards numerous projects.
"We're looking at pilot programs through UMES and mechanical engineering training facilities that we want to grow in Wicomico County," said Cannon.
While federal funding could be used away from the airport, for those mentioned training programs, at the airport, according to Rudy, there is a laundry list of infrastructure projects they'd like to see that money go towards.
"Some buildings to store our snow removal equipment, a building to house our firetrucks, I should say proper buildings to do that," said Rudy. "Expanding parking aprons for aircraft, building new hangers in the future."
All hoping it helps business at the airport take off.