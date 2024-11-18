MARYLAND - The federal government has announced nearly 65,000 additional H-2B seasonal worker visas, almost doubling the current availability. The move offers a glimmer of hope for Maryland's Eastern Shore seafood processors, who have long struggled to secure sufficient labor under the existing system.
Federal Government Announces Additional H-2B Visas, Raising Hopes for Maryland's Seafood Industry
Hunter Landon
Hunter Landon
Broadcast/Video Journalist
Hunter is the Anchor of WBOC News at 7, and a Reporter. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. He’s a Dorchester County native and attended Chesapeake College and Salisbury University.
