SALISBURY, Md. - An indictment was returned by a federal grand jury Tuesday charging Ralph Harmon, 24, of Salisbury, with committing a violent carjacking and interstate kidnapping in Seaford.
The indictment says Harmon carjacked and kidnapped the victim on January 13th, allegedly resulting in serious bodily injury to the victim.
As we previously reported, Harmon allegedly approached an 80-year-old woman in the driveway of her Arch St. home, then assaulted and forced inside her car.
Harmon faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for kidnapping and 25 years for carjacking. A federal district court judge will ultimately determine the sentence, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.