OXFORD, Md. - Two scientists in Oxford lost their jobs as part of federal layoffs, blindsiding them and raising concerns about the future of local environmental projects.
Jake Shaner, an environmental scientist who worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for 11 months, and Sierra Hildebrandt, a marine scientist employed for nine months, were logged out of their company emails at the end of their workday around two weeks ago—signaling their abrupt termination.
“By the time we sat down at our computers, we had about 30 to 45 minutes to get everything that we needed,” Hildebrandt said.
“So hectic. I went into sort of not panic mode, but just like, what do I need? Like, health insurance forms, I need personnel files, I need pay stubs. I need all these things that you have to suddenly grab,” Shaner added.
The layoffs come as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to cut federal government spending and consolidate programs, which the president has described as “bloated and sloppy.” Because both scientists had been employed for less than a year, they were among those let go.
Local officials warn that the layoffs could disrupt ongoing and future projects aimed at combating coastal flooding and beach erosion.
“We don’t have the research and innovation commitment to ensure that those measures are effective and that we’re investing in federal and state and local dollars in projects that will actually reduce flooding and restore [and] protect critical infrastructure,” said Holly Wall, Oxford’s town manager.
Hildebrandt echoed those concerns, saying some research efforts may now be abandoned.
“We have a lot of research monitoring [plans] that should be starting, honestly, in May, and at this point, we have nobody to do these projects because, again, we were the people who were supporting this project,” she said.
She also pushed back against the notion that the layoffs targeted unproductive workers.
“You’re not getting rid of people who are just claiming paychecks, not working—like every single one of us is working every single day. We do not work for a lot of money, and we do a lot of stuff with a little bit of money,” Hildebrandt said.
NOAA did not respond to a request for comment.
Despite the setbacks, Oxford officials say a shoreline restoration project currently in progress will continue as planned.