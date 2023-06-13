FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Changes to the Town of Federalsburg's council are starting to take form.
Black voters argued they have not been fairly represented. There has never been an African-American on the town council in 200 years. The NAACP and the ACLU of Maryland have taken the issue to the U.S. District Court.
But a remedy to the organizations concerns has been hopefully met. Last night, the council voted on a resolution to finalize this two-district voting system map [pictured above] and change September's election.
Councilmembers Robert Willoughby, Debra Sewell, Scott Phillips, and Edward Windsor make up the Federalsburg council.
Sewell and Windsor's terms have ben set to end in September as their chairs are already on the ballot. But after last night's council meeting and passed resolution, Willoughby and Phillip's chairs will join.
In the meeting Willoughby said, "Ed and Debby are up for re-election in 2023 as it is. They're on the ballot because their terms are up. Scott and I, because we're the only two left, we will be the ones resigning because we're the only two left that aren't on the ballot already. I will just tell you to make it official that I will be resigning so my seat and can be on the ballot. I cannot be a candidate for re-election for this seat once that re-election takes place."
In the finalized map there will be two council members elected from the green district or predominantly African-American district and two council members from the yellow district or predominantly white district.
Those in the town say its the start of a new era for the community.
"I feel good about it. I think its good there should be a person of color on there because we need a black person on there. Give them a chance to be on there" says resident Janet Murray
"I think it would be a really good option because i think everybody will get together. We're going to do this thing and power up," says town resident Jerron Savage.
The district voting system and all four seats will be open for election day on Sep. 25.
A resolution to remedy proper representation.