FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A man is facing attempted murder charges after a stabbing incident at a home on Liberty Road.
Maryland State Police say shortly after midnight on July 17, troopers responded to a report of trespassing at a home. Upon responding to the call, troopers were alerted it was a reported stabbing. Police and emergency services located the victim, 36-year-old Eric Steele, inside the home suffering from stab wounds.
According to state police, the investigation revealed that Steele's roommate, 26-year-old Leo Cook III was involved in the stabbing. Cook was reportedly found in the backyard and arrested without incident.
Steele was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to treat his injuries.
Cook is charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He was transported to the Caroline County Detention Center to be seen by a Court Commissioner.
This case remains under investigation.