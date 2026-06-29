Federalsburg officials exploring potential data center development

FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Caroline County and Federalsburg leaders are in the early stages of exploring the possibility of bringing a data center to the town, though officials stress no decisions have been made.
A data center is a facility that houses computer servers and other technology used to store, process and transmit digital information. Officials say discussions remain preliminary as they gather information about what a project of that scale could mean for the community.
Dionisio Pope, who works in Federalsburg, says he believes the project could create opportunities for local workers.
“If it's going to help the community where people can get a job. Yeah, that's a good thing,” Pope said.
Pope says if the project creates employment opportunities, it could benefit young people entering the workforce.
“In the end, if it could help your community put people to work. I mean, you got a lot of kids getting out of college now, and that can't find work. And if they can find work through this type of environment, why not?” Pope said.
The Town of Federalsburg says it has not held any official discussions with project representatives and has made no commitments regarding the proposed development. Town leaders say any formal consideration would take place through a public process with opportunities for community input.
Caroline County Commissioner Vice President Larry Porter says county leaders are still working to understand what impacts a data center could have before any decisions are considered.
“I have a lot of questions. And, I reached out, when we first heard about this, I reached out to another county that I knew that had been, looking at data centers,” Porter told WBOC.
Hunter Hitchens, who lives in Federalsburg, says he sees potential benefits but believes the town should carefully consider the proposal.
“I think that it would open up a few, job opportunities for some people. But then again, I also do think that, we need to focus on our infrastructure,” Hitchens said.
Porter says moving forward will require collaboration between local leaders, residents and anyone who could be affected by the project.
“As far as factual information, that's what we're going to have to find out. It's going to be a collaborative effort, you know, with the town and with the citizens and certainly with the people who live nearby,” Porter said.
A public information session is scheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m. at Lions Hall in Chambers Park, where neighbors will have the opportunity to ask questions of project developers and representatives from the Maryland Tech Council.
Officials say there is currently no timeline for if or when a data center could move forward in Federalsburg.