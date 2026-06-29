Federalsburg officials exploring potential data center development

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 6 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&