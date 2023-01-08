FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.
Police say a victim was wounded in the leg and taken by ambulance from the scene.
The incident happened at South Main Street and Railroad Avenue near the Marshyhope Creek.
A suspect has been identified but police say he is no longer in the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Federalsburg Police Department.
