FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Federalsburg officials have announced that the town’s splash pad will be closed for the 2026 season due to ongoing issues with vandalism and repeated repairs.
The town’s splash pad has been a repeated target of vandalism in Federalsburg. In 2024, the town installed a new security camera in the hopes of deterring the vandals. The issue arose yet again in July of 2025, again forcing the closure of the pad and frustrating the community.
“We know the splash pad has been a part of many summer memories for local families over the years, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and continued support,” the Town of Federalsburg said on social media announcing the 2026 closure.
Town officials say they remain committed to continuing conversations regarding the future of Federalsburg’s parks, recreation, and community spaces.