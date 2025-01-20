FEDERALSBURG, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck being used for snow removal and salt spreading over the weekend.
According to police, troopers were called to Route 313 north of Chipmans Lane in Federalsburg on reports of a crash just before midnight on January 19, 2025. Police say a Ford Fusion was driving south on 313 when it rear-ended a dump truck.
Police say the truck was being contracted by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to clear snow and spread salt to prevent frozen roads. At the time of the crash, the truck was partially stopped on the shoulder and partially in the roadway for operations, according to police.
The driver of the Ford, Nathan D’Orlando, 19, of Denton, was flown to Shock Trauma. D’Orlando’s passenger, 17-year-old Trevor Whiteley, died at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck declined ambulance transport, police say.
Police say they are exploring whether alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.