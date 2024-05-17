SNOW HILL, MD - The Town of Snow Hill is monitoring an on-going incident at the Tyson Feed Mill that is the reported source of a pungent odor throughout the Town.
"I can't even describe it, it takes your breath away," said Jacob Lavie, who lives across the street from the feed mill. "I mean if you're outside too long you get nauseous, I mean it's unbearable."
Lavie said the odor has began to impact everyday life.
"I'll get home from work or we'll get back from the store or whatever and we go inside and you can smell it in the house, like all the windows are closed it's unreal," said Lavie.
According to a statement from Snow Hill, Tyson has informed the Town of a fire inside one of the feed mill’s silos. Snow Hill shared a statement from the company assuring the fire is contained inside the silo and Tyson is working closely with the local fire department to resolve the incident.
“Because the silo contains corn, those in the area may notice an odor coming from the facility temporarily,” Tyson said to Snow Hill officials, according to the Town’s statement.
According to the statement shared Friday evening, the roads leading to the feed mill have been closed.
Snow Hill officials, including Mayor Mike Pruitt, in-coming Mayor Janet Simpson, Town Manager Rick Pollitt, and Chief of Police Andy McGee met at the old Snow Hill firehouse with Tyson representatives. Snow Hill says they pressed for assurances that the air quality was not a health risk and there were no threats to the surrounding neighborhood.
"But their[Tyson] environmental people when they go to open this tank, their environmental people will be there on-site to manage all of that air quality just to be sure," said Pruitt.
Tyson representatives informed the town that the air quality would be monitored by IA Bulk Materials, a company specializing in storage structure fires, according to the Town’s statement. Company engineers are also slated to be on-site Saturday, May 18th to assess the situation, the statement reads.
"They're going to take some readings, they're going to dissipate the heat, they're going to cut a hole in the silo and then they're going to extract the bad material," said Pruitt.
Pruitt told us once crews arrive to the feed mill, the hope is the issue is resolved within 24 hours.
Snow Hill officials say they asked Tyson to provide a contact for neighbors to call with questions regarding the silo fire and smell: TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com.
“The Town of Snow Hill wishes to assure all our citizens that we will monitor the situation closely until it is corrected,” the Town said Friday. “The full resources of the police department, fire and ambulance service and Town staff are prepared to respond immediately if called upon.”