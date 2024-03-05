FELTON, DE - A Kent County man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on DuPont Highway on Sunday.
Officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of North DuPont Highway.
Throughout the investigation, officers found that the suspect had drug paraphernalia as well as .6 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine on his person.
Felton Police Department identified him as 52-year-old Allen E. Cane Jr, of Felton.
Cane was taken into custody without incident. FPD report he was charged with "Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone without a Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not related to Marijuana, and numerous other traffic related charges".