KENT COUNTY, Del. - Troopers arrested a Felton man following a traffic stop in Camden.
According to Delaware State Police, on Jan. 28 around 8:09 p.m. a trooper spotted a car turning onto South State Street from Banning Road without using a turn signal, among other moving violations.
The trooper conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, later identified as 46-year-old Harold Hampton of Felton. The trooper smelled alcohol coming from Hampton's breath and detected signs of impairment. Hampton was taken into custody without incident for DUI.
A search led troopers to discover a handgun under the front passenger seat. Authorities say Hampton had two prior convictions for DUI and is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
Hampton was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- 3rd Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Numerous traffic offenses
Hampton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,100 cash bond.