DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man in connection to an alleged stabbing at a bar in Dover on Sunday night.
Police say they were called to Touchdown Lounge on South DuPont Highway on May 3 at about 11:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing. According to DSP, Charles Murray, 44, of Felton, initially accused the victim and a bartender of stealing his debit card. Murray then allegedly punched the victim inside the bar, according to police.
Investigators say the victim then left the bar and met with a friend outside. Murray approached the two, and a fight broke out between Murray and the friend, according to police. DSP says the victim then moved towards them, and Murray stabbed him multiple times.
The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Murray was also taken to the hospital but was not injured, according to investigators.
Murray was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $102,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Assault First Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)