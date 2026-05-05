Stabbing Arrest

MGN

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man in connection to an alleged stabbing at a bar in Dover on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to Touchdown Lounge on South DuPont Highway on May 3 at about 11:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing. According to DSP, Charles Murray, 44, of Felton, initially accused the victim and a bartender of stealing his debit card. Murray then allegedly punched the victim inside the bar, according to police.

Investigators say the victim then left the bar and met with a friend outside. Murray approached the two, and a fight broke out between Murray and the friend, according to police. DSP says the victim then moved towards them, and Murray stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Murray was also taken to the hospital but was not injured, according to investigators.

Murray was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $102,000 cash bond on the following charges:

-Assault First Degree (Felony)

-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Charles Murray

(Delaware State Police)

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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