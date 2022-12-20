FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting.
Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
Investigators say they took Jean-Baptiste into custody Monday while he was reporting to his probation officer. He is charged with Murder First Degree and Conspiracy First Degree. He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,002,000 cash bail.