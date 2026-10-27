KENT COUNTY, Del. - Police say a man died after his pickup truck crash in the early morning hours.
Delaware State Police say that crash happened on Oct. 27, around 3:45 a.m., on Spectrum Farms Road, east of Spider Web Road. Investigators say a pickup truck left the road, entered a deep ditch and struck a tree.
Police say the driver, a 63-year-old man from Felton, was not wearing his seatbelt. He died at the scene. His name is being withheld until family are notified.
The road was closed for about three hours after the crash.