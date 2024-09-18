FELTON, DE– Felton Police arrested a Maryland man yesterday on domestic violence charges stemming from an October 2023 incident.
Officers were called to the Peachtree Apartments in the 3000 block of Abec Lane around 6:55 p.m. on October 31, 2023 for reports of a domestic dispute.
An investigation revealed a verbal altercation took place in which a male suspect allegedly threatened to break a sliding glass door with a concrete block. He reportedly broke the door while entering the apartment before shoving a female victim to the ground with both hands. The suspect fled before officers arrived on scene, according to a press release.
After investigating, police obtained a warrant to arrest 38-year-old Aaron James Brown, of Newark, Maryland.
Brown was extradited to the Felton Police Department from Somerset County, Maryland, on Sept. 17 for the following charges:
- Aggravated Menacing (Class E Felony)
- Offensive Touching (Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Brown was released on his own recognizance and issued no-contact orders for the victim and Peachtree Apartments, according to police.