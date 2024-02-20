FELTON, DE - A 19-year-old Felton woman has been arrested on multiple counts of child abuse following a 3-week police investigation.
According to the Felton Police Department, officers were called to a childcare facility on the 300 block of Ludlow Lane for reports of child abuse on January 29th. Police say they then began their weeks-long investigation with the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office.
Video surveillance, according to police, showed the alleged incidents occurred between January 16th and January 24th, and the employee in question, Alyssa Pennington, 19, of Frederica, was terminated from employment at the facility.
On February 19th, Pennington turned herself into Felton Police, according to authorities. She was arrested and charged with 13 counts of child abuse 3rd degree and 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say Pennington was released on a $132,000 unsecured bond pending a later court date and was issued a no contact order with both the victims and the childcare facility.