FENWICK ISLAND, DE– The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced the upcoming closure of Island Street for flood mitigation.
Weather permitting, Island Street will close between Delaware Avenue and West Maryland Avenue from Monday, Feb. 12, until March 4, according to a press release.
DelDOT advises drivers of the following detours:
Those driving south on Island Street will take West Maryland Avenue to Route 1, then take Route 54 southbound back to Island Street.
Those driving north on Island Street will take Route 1 northbound to West Maryland Avenue, then turn left onto Island Street.
More information is available at www.deldot.gov.