Fenwick Business Owners Oppose Parking Ordinance Proposal

FENWICK, DE.- A parking ordinance proposal, in Fenwick, caused business owners to be concerned.
Last Friday, a parking ordinance the proposal was proposed to create new parking ratios for new buildings. But, business owners believe that precious real estate could be better served.
According to councilwoman Natalie Magdeburger, parking has been an issue for a very long time in Fenwick. Magdeburger says she believes creating more parking would help address citizen concerns over the existing parking crunch.
To some town leaders the parking proposal is a win-win. But, some business owners are not so sure. Tim Collins owns Southern Exposure in Fenwick. He thinks Fenwick already has enough parking.
Collins says, "There's a great restaurant next door. Mancinis. We close at 6 p.m. I let his employees and his patrons, park here. Free. At 6 p.m. and afterwards. That's a great solution. There is other businesses in town that do the same thing."
Owner of Warrens Station, Scott Mumford, is against this proposal. Scott says building more parking lots does not help Fenwick's business climate during the winter.
Mumford says, "We are also talking about an issue that is not a 52 week issue. It's an eight week issue."
Scott Mumford says there's a good communication that business owners have with council. And, Town councilwoman Natalie Magdeburger says she likes that. Because of this, she and the rest of the council are working on another solution to address parking and hopefully reach a common ground.