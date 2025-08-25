FENWICK ISLAND, DE -- The town of Fenwick Island saw the effects of flooding last week from Hurricane Erin. On the heels of the storm, Fenwick Island leaders approved two new flood mitigation proposals.
Chelsea Blocklin has a family beach house on North Schulz Road, which she said saw days of flooding last week.
"My cousin in law was kayaking down the street," Blocklin said. "It seemed like the water level stayed high for at least two days."
Blocklin said water was up to the door at their home last week. While she said flooding during storms is not a new sight, she said it has worsened.
"It's really freaky to see how it has changed," Blocklin said. "This is my grandma's beach house. I've been coming here my whole life, and it does seem worse than it used to be."
Fenwick Island leaders hosted a flooding and resilience education symposium Thursday, August 21st. The event gave information and resources to homeowners, according to Infrastructure Committee Chair Susan Brennan.
"I would say Hurricane Erin was really an icebreaker," Brennan said. "We need to continue having these discussions. We have been having discussions, we've learned a lot, but there's a lot to learn, and there needs to be funding."
Brennan said town leaders approved two new proposals at Friday's council meeting. One included a pilot demonstration project for the end of Farmington Street. The project will create a 'living shoreline' in hopes of stopping rising water at the end of that road. Brennan said that project is expected sometime next month.
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger told WBOC discussions over the town resiliency fund were also approved, and will continue in the coming weeks. Magdeburger said the money currently allocated for dredging in town funds will likely contribute to that resiliency fund.
"Flooding is a critical issue. The need for awareness, preparedness, design work, is critical," Brennan said.
Blocklin said she is hopeful flooding will improve on the bayside of town.
"It's a little bit gut wrenching when it happens. The idea of losing this house to rising sea levels definitely makes me sad," Blocklin said.