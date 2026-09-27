FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Island officials say at 1 p.m. Sunday, the high water mark reached 22.5 inches on South Schulz Street.
They are warning people to be careful if they have to drive through it. They say even Jeeps and trucks are being challenged with the high water levels.
Officials also say they have received reports of smoking electrical boxes and one outage on South Carolina Avenue. They say locals should be prepared for potential outages, and that repairs will not be able to start until after the water recedes.
As of 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Delmarva Power is reporting 5 customers affected in the Fenwick Island area with two outages. They are estimating that power will be restored by Monday at 4 p.m.