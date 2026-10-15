FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — The Fenwick Island Police Department is offering free gun locks to help residents safely secure firearms in their homes.
The department partnered with Project ChildSafe to make the locks available for free in the police department lobby.
Morrissey said the program is intended to give residents another way to secure firearms and promote safety in the community.
Gun safety also involves proper handling, according to Guy Peifer, a local gun shop owner.
Peifer said one common mistake is placing a finger inside the trigger guard when picking up a firearm. That can lead to an accidental discharge and potentially injure someone.
“If you're not controlling it, you need to secure it,” Peifer said, explaining that firearms should be secured whenever they are not under the owner's direct control.
According to Johns Hopkins, firearms were the second-leading cause of death among young people in Delaware from 2020 to 2024.
Morrissey said the department hopes providing free locks will help residents take precautions to prevent firearm-related accidents.
Residents can pick up a free gun lock in the Fenwick Island Police Department lobby. More information about firearm safety and Project ChildSafe is available on their website.