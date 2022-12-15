OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button.
So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
But, Dennis Eade, lieutenant of OCPD's training section, says that drop in the number of applicants isn't as big of a red flag as some may think.
"We're doing pretty good, we're able to fill positions," said Eade.
It helps that OCPD is fully-staffed, but Eade said more is always better.
"When we can have more officers out on the street it's more eyes and ears out on the street, we're only going to benefit from that," said Eade.
Eade said there are a few reasons OCPD has received fewer applicants, including people being able to work from home after the Covid-19 pandemic began. Another reason is emptier college classrooms.
"We're seeing significantly less numbers sitting in a college classroom when we go and present our program and try to get applicants from universities," said Eade.
Some people in Ocean City, like Danny Robinson, are still confident OCPD will make the best of a tough situation.
"I think they’re gonna pull it out and do a good job at making a go with what they’re dealt with," said Robinson.
Others aren't so optimistic.
"It does stress me out because especially with how people get especially with the car shows and everything like that, they're wild," said Christin Navarro.
OCPD has upped the anti with their recruitment efforts, according to Eade. They have a large social media and online footprint and continue to visit colleges and universities.
For anyone interested in becoming a police officer, whether it's in Ocean City or at another agency, Eade said the OCPD's seasonal program is a great stepping stone.
"Come down to Ocean City, get that experience, get put through that abbreviated academy, come out and work the road as a sworn officer," said Eade. "Get that experience which is going to make you much more marketable."
Less applicants may lead to a smaller police presence, but OCPD says that doesn't mean it's time for alarm.