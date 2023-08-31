SEAFORD, Del. - At the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 in Seaford, a 7,000 lb. field artillery piece has stood guar since 1931.
The piece is a 4.7" Model of 1906, which was build around 1918.
"This artillery piece was used for training of our troops before they went over to Europe for World War One," said Chuck Hales of Nanticoke Post 6.
The piece served the United States Army at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds until 1931 when the Army presented the piece to Nanticoke Post 6.
It has sat on the corner of North Front Street and Third Street for the past 92 years.
"She's kind of fell into disrepair over the years and we just knew that we had to do something to get her looking good again so that's what we are gonna do," Hales said. Hales is directing a $4,000 project to restore the artillery piece.
On Thursday morning, a crane from Huston Crane lifted the 2½ ton barrel and carriage on to a flatbed truck. The truck was taking them to Eddie Callaway in Mardela Springs, Md. to clean and repaint them in Army-spec olive green.
The wooden wheels, which were removed earlier, are at A&A Carriage in New Holland, Pa. for restoration work.
For the American Legion, having a World War I piece on post is an important symbol of the organization's history.
"The Legion started at the end of World War I. Teddy Roosevelt, Jr. was a Colonel at the time, and they got in Paris, France, and actually the first Legion post, Post One Europe, is in Paris," said Roy Lamberton. Lamberton is a historian and former commander of Nanticoke Post 6.
Nanticoke Post 6 expects work on the barrel and carriage to be complete within the next two weeks, and for the wheels to be completed within the next two months. Post 6 plans to host a rededication ceremony later in the fall; their goal is Veterans' Day.
The restoration work is mostly being covered by the Nanticoke Post 6 Memorial Fund. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution to the fund to support the restoration work and other work of Post 6, can send their donations to: Nanticoke Post 6/Dept Foundation, P.O. Box 781, Seaford, DE 19973. For more information, contact Roy Lamberton at (302) 629-3221, or email media@depost6.org.