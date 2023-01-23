Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Person Dead in Bivalve

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a fatal collision on Nanticoke Road.
According to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 12 p.m., the Westside Volunteer Fire Department and other departments were alerted to a crash in Bivalve.
Fire Marshals say a 2001 Dodge pick up truck left the roadway for unknown reasons, colliding with metal bollards near the Westside Fire Station located at 21045 Nanticoke Road.
Authorities say the truck came to rest just feet from the fire station and, as a result of the crash, caught on fire. Fire Marshals say once the flames were put out, a single person was found dead inside the wreckage.
The cause of the crash and fire is under investigation. The victim's remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for identification and cause of death.