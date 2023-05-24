WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.-A Berlin man is looking at decades in prison after being convicted of child abuse.
32 year-old Connor Kelly was sentenced to 50 years in prison on charges of 1 count of child abuse in the 2nd degree, 3 counts of 2nd degree assault, and 1 count of neglect of a minor. He was found guilty by a jury after a week-long trial in the Worcester County Circuit Court on March 15, 2023. Kelly received the maximum sentence allowed by law.
The charges stem from a call received by the Ocean Pines Police Department on February 15, 2021, regarding a one month-old male baby who, Atlantic General Hospital officials say, had a spiral fracture of the arm. Upon further Examination, it was determined by medical staff that in addition to the spiral fracture, the infant had suffered from several broken ribs. Officials say the injuries were old enough to be already healing.
The Ocean Pines Police Department and Child Protective Services jointly investigated this matter and learned that Kelly, the infants biological father, had been solely responsible for his care on the days that he suffered the injuries. Investigators say they also obtained text messages written by Kelly on the dates in question proving that he knew about the child's injuries and that he attempted to cover them up by providing false information regarding the cause of the injuries to medical personnel.
The mission of the CRICKET Center is to create a community response in which abusers are held accountable and children and families experience hope and healing. The multidisciplinary team is made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel. To learn more, or to report suspected child abuse or neglect, please contact 410-641-0097