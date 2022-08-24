SALISBURY, Md. -- The National Folk Festival is returning to Salisbury for the fifth consecutive year. The festival will begin on Friday, August 26th and run through Sunday, August 28th. It will feature live music, dancing, and plenty of food, drinks, and other fun activities. Most of the tents and stages are already set up, which is a good sign that the festival is right around the corner, and people of Salisbury are thrilled.
"The last couple years it has been awesome, I can't wait to hear the great music, see the dancing, and I am very excited about them bringing back the family area," said Untia Bigelow.
Another Salisbury resident shares Bigelow's enthusiasm.
"I'm extremely excited for the folk festival," said Demyra Harvey. "I'm happy that we got this one more year, because we lost that year during the pandemic."
Speaking of that lost year, it's the exact reason why the folk festival has stayed in Salisbury for so long. Mayor Jake Day is not one to complain, though.
"The National Council for the Traditional Arts came to us and said, 'do you wanna keep it for next year', and we said 'yeah, absolutely," said Mayor Day.
This year will also be one of, if not the biggest Folk Festival in Salisbury to date.
"This year, we've had a full year of planning," said Mayor Day. "We're back to full scale, 7 performance areas, a full market place, the family area, the stages, the dance pavilion, all of that is back."
Gates will open at 6pm on Friday, and admission will be free for everybody.