CRISFIELD, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a maintenance shop at Handy Seafood International overnight.
According to officials, responders arrived on scene at about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th in a crab shedding house. The 50 x 150 ft. building was being used as a maintenance shop, according to the Fire Marshal.
A spokesperson with Handy Seafood Incorporated says the fire started at 1 a.m. in the building, which is separate from the main production facility.
It took about an hour for 45 firefighters to control the flames. Total damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $350,000.
Luckily, no injuries were reported, and Handy Seafood says the fire caused minimal disruption to operations.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire originated in the rear interior of the building, but the preliminary cause is still under investigation.