GEORGETOWN, De. - Several people were lucky to walk away unharmed after a fire broke out around 1:30 Wednesday morning at a homeless camp near Savannah Road. David Slaughter witnessed the fire and says he believed the fire was set on purpose. He also says he heard propane tanks exploding.
“All I kept hearing was like gunshots, I thought who would be shooting at this time of night, and I kept hearing them boom boom boom. And then I started looking to see if anybody was shooting but first before I opened up the thing I looked and all I saw was the sky was orange,” Slaughter said.
The Georgetown Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire. The chief says since no one came to them with information at the scene, they did not call the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office. Mike Rigsby says he told everyone to get out when he first saw the fire and is relieved no one was injured.
“I live in the exact same environment, but I am lucky I have my truck. I am homeless myself, I may not look at it, but I have been there, done that, got the t-shirt and it's hard and bad, but this ain't nothing it could be worse,” Rigsby said.
The Georgetown Police Department did not respond to the fire.