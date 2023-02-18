Fire Burns Home in Ocean View

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - A fire heavily damaged a home on Sunrise Lane.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a house fire that happened on Feb. 18. Officials say the fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the unit block of Sunrise Lane.
Firefighters encountered a large fire inside the two-story house when they arrived. Fire marshals say there were no reported injuries and two people were able to escape the burning home.
Deputy fire marshals are investigating the fire's origin and cause. Officials estimate the damage at $300,000. The American Red Cross was notified to provide emergency assistance to the two people who lived at the home.