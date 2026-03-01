LEIPSIC, Del. - The Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters put out a fire on the second floor of a home in Leipsic today, March 1.
Fire officials say the fire was on the 100 block of Front Street. Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming out of the two-story single family home.
Leipsic fire says two searches were completed looking for anyone in the house, but the house was clear.
They say it took crews about two hours to get the fire under control. Cheswold Volunteer Fire, Citizen's Hose Company No. 1 Inc. of Smyrna, Clayton Fire, Dover Fire, and Little Creek Fire all responded to the incident.