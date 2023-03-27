DELMAR, Del. - Fire officials responded to two camper trailers on fire on Brittingham Road.
The Delmar Fire Department say on Mar. 26, units from Delmar, Laurel, Gumboro, Parsonsburg and Millsboro Fire Departments along with Sussex County EMS Medic 102 responded for a structure fire on Brittingham Road.
Units say they found two trailers on fire. Engine 74-3 and Engine-Tanker 74-2 deployed lines and extinguished the the fires, according to the fire department.
Firefighters from Laurel, Gumboro, Parsonsburg and Millsboro reportedly assisted with overhaul. Authorities say Sussex County EMS Medic 102 and Delmar Paramedic A-74 provided medical stand-by for crews at the scene.