HEBRON, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Hebron.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story home located at 104 Elm St. The homeowner was working in the backyard with lawn equipment and power tools at the time of the fire and was alerted to the fire by neighbors.
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze and got it under control in 45 minutes.
The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire originated in the first floor living room. How the fire started remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.