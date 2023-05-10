DOVER, Del. - The Dover Fire Department responded to a building fire at The Dover Inn early Wednesday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m. this morning, the Fire Department arrived on the scene to the fire emerging from the front of the building at 428 N DuPont Highway and extending into the attic. The crew reportedly extinguished the flames and quickly launched a search for any victims and extension of the fire. According to the department, they were on the scene for approximately 2 ½ hours.
8 people were displaced as a result of the blaze.
The investigation has been turned over to the City of Dover Fire Marshal’s Office.