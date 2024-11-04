GEORGETOWN, DE - First responders from the Georgetown Fire Company responded to two brush fires in less than 24 hours; one on Sunday evening and one on Monday morning. With dry conditions continuing across the peninsula, fire officials told WBOC it's essential that communities continue following the enacted burn ban.
On Sunday evening at around 5:30 pm, officials from the Georgetown Fire Company said they were called to near N. Bedford and Gordy St. Department leaders say crews were able to contain the fire and prevent any damage to nearby properties.
On Monday morning at roughly 7:30 am, fire department officials said they were alerted for a smoke investigation. According to these leaders, crews discovered a fire that spanned a couple of acres. The fire was in a patch of woods just North of Georgetown and East of Route 113.
Georgetown's fire chief said the fire took a couple of hours to contain. When WBOC arrived at the scene, crews were in the woods extinguishing any final hotspots lingering under the brush.
The State Fire Marshal's office told WBOC that the causes of those brush fires are still under investigation.
Elyse Ridgaway, a neighbor who lives next to the affected woods, said the morning opened her eyes to how fast a fire can spread.
"It made us feel kind of anxious, there was a lot going on and we were worried about our house," Ridgaway said. "When we went outside to smell the smoke it was kind of terrifying."
Georgetown's Fire Chief Mark Rogers told WBOC that crews from multiple fire departments across Sussex County came to assist with fighting the flames.
"Our fire department and others throughout the county are staying very busy," Rogers said. "Here we are now, over two hours into this. People came from their jobs to be here so, it's just frustrating."
Chief Rogers said the flames damaged tents and other property from a local homeless encampment. According to Rogers, fire department officials are working to locate anyone affected.
With dry conditions continuing, State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy of Sussex County John Galaska told WBOC that it's essential the public continues following the enacted burn ban.
"Everything matters right now," Galaska said. "I think if we can all be responsible and team up, we can keep it as safe as we can get it."
Chief Deputy Galaska suggested that members of the public eliminate all outside heat sources, and are wary of anything that could spark a flame.
"Take extra caution with anything hot," Galaska said. "Mulching leaves, power equipment in the woods, anything like that. The conditions right now are very volatile for any heat source setting off dried leaves, dried vegetation."
The Chief Deputy said even using charcoal grills, something allowed under the burn ban, could pose a risk in conditions as dry as these.