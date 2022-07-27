CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Tuesday morning fire that left a Cambridge home in ruins.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a vacant two-story home located at 1100 Race St.
It took the Rescue (Cambridge) Fire Department an hour to get the two-alarm blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the home. There were no reported injuries.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is asking for the public's assistance in determining what caused this fire. Anyone who may have seen anything or was in the area at the time of the fire is urged to contact deputy state fire marshals at 410-713-3780.